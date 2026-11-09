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    Death toll from factory explosion in Izmir rises to 10 – Updated

    Region
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 18:03
    Death toll from factory explosion in Izmir rises to 10 – Updated

    The death toll from an explosion at the HABAŞ steel plant in the Aliaga district of Türkiye's Izmir province has risen to 10, according to Izmir Governor's Office, cited by Report.

    According to updated figures, 10 people were injured in the incident, while eight remain trapped under the rubble.

    A criminal investigation has been launched into the explosion.

    The death toll from the explosion at the HABAŞ Demir-Çelik steel plant in the Aliaga district of Izmir, Türkiye, has reached six people, Report informs referring to a statement by the Izmir Governor's Office.

    According to the latest data, 13 people were injured, and the condition of three of them is assessed as severe. The search for eight more people under the rubble continues.

    One person was killed as a result of an explosion at the HABAŞ Demir-Çelik steel plant in the Aliaga district of Türkiye's Izmir province, Turkish Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu wrote on X, Report informs.

    According to him, 14 people were injured as a result of the incident. The condition of three of them is assessed as severe.

    An explosion has occurred at the HABAŞ Demir-Çelik steel plant in the Aliaga district of Izmir, Türkiye.

    According to Haber Global, cited by Report, no information has yet been released about the cause of the explosion or possible casualties.

    Fire crews and ambulance teams have been dispatched to the scene.

    Explosion Izmir Türkiye
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