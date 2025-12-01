Explosion at defunct factory in Yerevan causes injuries
Region
- 01 December, 2025
- 13:14
An explosion and collapse of a building on the premises of a defunct piano factory in Yerevan has resulted in injuries, according to the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs Rescue Service, Report informs referring to Armenian media.
Two emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene.
According to preliminary updates, a three-story building (part of a warehouse storing household goods and food products) partially collapsed.
Latest News
14:48
EBRD targets stronger regional connectivity in Central Asia, Türkiye, South Caucasus with €6bnInfrastructure
14:38
New appointment at Central Bank of AzerbaijanFinance
14:38
Erdogan to visit IranRegion
14:17
Photo
SOCAR mulls organization of work with civil society institutionsEnergy
14:12
Azerbaijan, China discuss regulatory practices in digital currencyFinance
14:10
Azerbaijan scores big diplomatic victory with dissolution of Minsk Group - AnalysisAnalytics
14:05
Kaja Kallas: EU should make Ukraine as strong as possibleOther countries
13:56
Azerbaijan, UAE to establish subcommittees to boost strategic partnershipForeign policy
13:49