Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injured

    Region
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 18:11
    Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injured

    An explosion at a courthouse in the city of Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, has left four people injured, Türkiye's Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç said, Report informs via Haber Global.

    The minister stated that a court clerk was among those injured in the blast.

    Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

    explosion Turkiye court
    Türkiyədə məhkəmə binasında partlayış olub, yaralılar var
    В здании суда в Турции произошел взрыв, есть пострадавшие

    Latest News

    19:49

    Bekmurodov: Creation of OTS member countries' NGO platform is important step

    Foreign policy
    19:38

    EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'

    Other countries
    19:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    18:51

    Trump expected to name new Fed chair before Christmas

    Other countries
    18:41

    Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official says

    Other countries
    18:19

    Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26

    Domestic policy
    18:11

    Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injured

    Region
    18:03

    Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministers

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    IAEA: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant needs cooperation agreement in event of Ukraine peace

    Other countries
    All News Feed