Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injured
Region
- 25 November, 2025
- 18:11
An explosion at a courthouse in the city of Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, has left four people injured, Türkiye's Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç said, Report informs via Haber Global.
The minister stated that a court clerk was among those injured in the blast.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
Latest News
19:49
Bekmurodov: Creation of OTS member countries' NGO platform is important stepForeign policy
19:38
EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'Other countries
19:28
Photo
Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle CorridorInfrastructure
18:51
Trump expected to name new Fed chair before ChristmasOther countries
18:41
Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official saysOther countries
18:19
Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26Domestic policy
18:11
Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injuredRegion
18:03
Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministersForeign policy
17:51