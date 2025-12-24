Armenia to hold parliamentary elections in June 2026
- 24 December, 2025
- 12:48
The next parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place from June 2 through June 12, 2026, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Armenia, Vahagn Hovakimyan, said at a press conference, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
"According to the Constitution, the expected date for the elections is from June 2 through June 12, 2026. The elections must be held within this ten-day period," Hovakimyan said.
He added that the exact day of the elections will be determined by an official decision of the President of Armenia.
According to Armenian media outlets, the last parliamentary elections in Armenia were held on June 20, 2021.
