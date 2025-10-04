Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Explosion at chemical plant in Türkiye's Kocaeli kills two

    Region
    • 04 October, 2025
    • 13:55
    Explosion at chemical plant in Türkiye's Kocaeli kills two

    An explosion occurred at a chemical plant in the Dilovası district of Türkiye's Kocaeli province, Report informs, citing local media.

    According to initial reports, two workers lost their lives in the incident.

    Numerous rescue teams and emergency medical units have been dispatched to the site.

    explosion chemical plant Kocaeli
    Türkiyədə kimya zavodunda partlayış olub, ölənlər var
    В Турции в результате взрыва на химзаводе погибли два человека

    Latest News

    15:17

    Next medalists of III CIS Games determined in Azerbaijan

    Individual sports
    15:10

    Antonio Costa: Peace in Gaza may finally be within reach

    Other countries
    14:52

    Russian strike hits passenger train in Ukraine, causing casualties

    Other countries
    14:26

    Azerbaijan's imports of grains and oilseeds from Türkiye rise 8.3%

    AIC
    13:55

    Explosion at chemical plant in Türkiye's Kocaeli kills two

    Region
    13:48

    Azerbaijan sees 20.3% drop in energy sector financial flows in 2Q2025

    Finance
    13:27
    Photo

    Four Azerbaijani shooters reach finals at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    13:24

    Türkiye attracts up to $10B in int'l financing as part of Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    13:02
    Photo

    Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    All News Feed