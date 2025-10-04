Explosion at chemical plant in Türkiye's Kocaeli kills two
- 04 October, 2025
- 13:55
An explosion occurred at a chemical plant in the Dilovası district of Türkiye's Kocaeli province, Report informs, citing local media.
According to initial reports, two workers lost their lives in the incident.
Numerous rescue teams and emergency medical units have been dispatched to the site.
