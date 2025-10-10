European Commissioner: Impossible to talk about connectivity with Central Asia without Baku-Yerevan peace
- 10 October, 2025
- 11:56
Without peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it is impossible to talk about regional connectivity and building a bridge between Europe and Central Asia, EU Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy Marta Kos said today at the Global Gateway Forum, Report informs.
