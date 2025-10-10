Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    European Commissioner: Impossible to talk about connectivity with Central Asia without Baku-Yerevan peace

    Region
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 11:56
    European Commissioner: Impossible to talk about connectivity with Central Asia without Baku-Yerevan peace

    Without peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it is impossible to talk about regional connectivity and building a bridge between Europe and Central Asia, EU Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy Marta Kos said today at the Global Gateway Forum, Report informs.

    EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos forum Azerbaijan-Armenia peace
    Marta Kos: Bakı və İrəvan arasında sülh olmadan Mərkəzi Asiya ilə əlaqədən danışmaq mümkün deyil
    Еврокомиссар: Без мира между Баку и Ереваном невозможно говорить о связности с ЦА

    Latest News

    13:19
    Photo

    Expanded meeting of CIS Heads of State Council commences in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    13:18

    Rashad Nabiyev: Peace in South Caucasus creates foundation for new transport projects

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

    Other countries
    13:13

    China to impose special port fees on US vessels

    Other countries
    13:10

    Polish Foreign Minister visits Ukraine

    Other countries
    12:57

    Next meeting of CIS Heads of State Council to be held in Turkmenistan in 2026

    Region
    12:49

    Vusala Gurbanova: 160 IT specialists to be trained at Holberton School Azerbaijan

    ICT
    12:42
    Photo

    Participants of international conference on missing persons begin visit to Aghdara

    Foreign policy
    12:36

    Pashinyan: Armenia will establish transport links with CIS countries through TRIPP

    Region
    All News Feed