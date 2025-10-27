Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    EU preparing new mechanism to suspend visa-free regime with Georgia

    Region
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 17:14
    EU preparing new mechanism to suspend visa-free regime with Georgia

    The European Union (EU) is developing a new mechanism to suspend its visa-free regime with Georgia, which is expected to be approved in November, Report informs, citing Georgian media.

    EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos announced the move, saying that after approval, the EU will consider various options and measures regarding Georgia's visa-free status.

    "Georgian Dream [party] should simply listen to us and pay attention to what we are doing in Europe. I must repeat: Georgia is a candidate country. This status brings responsibilities and obligations. If the country fails to meet them, we cannot speak about Georgia's European path," Kos said.

    She added that, given the current crisis in relations between the EU and Georgia, the country is unlikely to become a member of the Union even by 2030.

    EU Georgia Marta Kos visa-free regime
    Aİ Gürcüstanla vizasız rejimin dayandırılması üçün yeni mexanizmi təsdiqləyəcək
    Марта Кос: ЕС в ноябре утвердит новый механизм приостановки безвизового режима с Грузией

    Latest News

    17:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Railways, China's Xi'an Port sign MoU to boost Middle Corridor cooperation

    Infrastructure
    17:36

    Yerevan hopes to discuss transit of Azerbaijani and Turkish cargo through Armenia

    Region
    17:32
    Photo

    Thirty more Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation

    Social security
    17:23

    Armenia and EU preparing action plan for visa-free regime

    Region
    17:18
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and China discuss production and export of green energy

    Energy
    17:14

    EU preparing new mechanism to suspend visa-free regime with Georgia

    Region
    17:07

    Azerbaijan appoints new consul general in Tabriz

    Foreign policy
    17:00

    Mirzoyan: Presidents of Azerbaijan, Türkiye invited to Yerevan for European Political Community summit

    Region
    16:57

    President Ilham Aliyev replaces ambassadors to Saudi Arabia, Jordan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed