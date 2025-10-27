EU preparing new mechanism to suspend visa-free regime with Georgia

The European Union (EU) is developing a new mechanism to suspend its visa-free regime with Georgia, which is expected to be approved in November, Report informs, citing Georgian media.

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos announced the move, saying that after approval, the EU will consider various options and measures regarding Georgia's visa-free status.

"Georgian Dream [party] should simply listen to us and pay attention to what we are doing in Europe. I must repeat: Georgia is a candidate country. This status brings responsibilities and obligations. If the country fails to meet them, we cannot speak about Georgia's European path," Kos said.

She added that, given the current crisis in relations between the EU and Georgia, the country is unlikely to become a member of the Union even by 2030.