EU leaders agree to extend economic sanctions against Russia

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Leaders of the European Union have made a political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia because of its aggression towards Ukraine.

Report informs, a relevant decision was made yesterday, December 14, as part of the EU summit.

This issue was considered by the leaders of the European Union first during the working dinner. Sanctions are tied to the implementation of the Minsk agreements. It is expected that the decision will be made by a written procedure next week.