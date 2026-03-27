Georgia discusses strengthening its role in Middle Corridor with US

Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, met with Peter Andreoli, a representative of the US State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and the US Chargé d'Affaires, ad interim to Georgia, Alan Purcell, Report informs, citing the ministry.

The meeting focused on expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, deepening trade relations, and increasing US investments.

Mariam Kvrivishvili expressed optimism that relations and strategic partnership with the United States would be restored, noting that this process was expected to impact the development of economic ties positively.

Special attention was given to strengthening Georgia's role in the Middle Corridor. Discussions covered the country's port infrastructure, modernization of railways, and large‑scale projects such as the new Tbilisi International Airport.

Kvrivishvili also presented US officials with Georgia's plans and current progress on the Anaklia Deep Sea Port project. The US State Department representative visited the construction site directly.