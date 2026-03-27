Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Trump considers access to Iranian oil possible after military operation

    Other countries
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 09:48
    Trump considers access to Iranian oil possible after military operation

    US President Donald Trump did not rule out that, as a result of military operations against Iran, the United States could gain access to Iran's oil resources, Report informs.

    He made the remarks at the White House while answering journalists' questions.

    When asked whether the US intended to gain access to Iran's oil reserves after the military operations ended, Trump said that this was one possible option, though he preferred not to elaborate further.

    The US president also noted that Tehran had allowed ten oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture toward Washington. He explained that Iranian officials had indicated they wanted to show seriousness in negotiations by permitting eight large oil tankers two days earlier, followed by two more, making a total of ten.

    Trump further drew a parallel with recent events in Venezuela, stating that the removal of President Nicolás Maduro during operations there had been very successful for the US, and that the country had gained billions of dollars as a result.

    Earlier, it was reported that the United States had sent a 15‑point plan to the Iranian authorities aimed at ending the Middle East conflict.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

    Donald Trump US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Iranian oil White House
    Tramp hərbi əməliyyat nəticəsində İran neftinə çıxış əldə olunmasını mümkün hesab edib
    Трамп допустил получение доступа к иранской нефти по итогам военной операции

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