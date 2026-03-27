Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.03.2026)

    Finance
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 09:30
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.03.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    107.24

    3.85

    46.39

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    93.65

    2.21

    36.23

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,462.00

    -101.50

    120.90

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    45,960.11

    -469.38

    -2,103.18

    S&P 500

    6,477.16

    -114.74

    -368.34

    Nasdaq

    21,408.08

    -521.75

    -1,833.91

    Nikkei

    53,471.85

    -277.77

    3,132.37

    Dax

    22,612.97

    -344.11

    -1,877.44

    FTSE 100

    9,972.17

    -134.67

    40.79

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,769.31

    -77.24

    -380.19

    Shanghai Composite

    3,899.12

    -32.72

    -69.72

    Bist 100

    12,727.06

    -236.81

    1,465.54

    RTS

    1,082.72

    -25.70

    -31.41

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1540

    -0.0020

    -0.0205

    USD/GBP

    1.3341

    -0.0021

    -0.0132

    JPY/USD

    159.5600

    0.1200

    3.1100

    RUB/USD

    81.4678

    0.4623

    2.7178

    TRY/USD

    44.4584

    0.0949

    1.5022

    CNY/USD

    6.9136

    0.0111

    -0.0754
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (27.03.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (27.03.2026)

    Latest News

    10:07
    Photo

    Georgia discusses strengthening its role in Middle Corridor with US

    Region
    09:48

    Trump considers access to Iranian oil possible after military operation

    Other countries
    09:41

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market surpasses $121

    Energy
    09:30

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:13
    Photo

    International travelers group visits Azerbaijan's Lachin

    Karabakh
    21:48

    Iranian FM Araghchi: US actions contradict their words

    Region
    21:30

    Azerbaijan-US trade turnover down 25%

    Business
    21:16

    Pentagon prepares for massive 'final blow' of Iran war

    Other countries
    21:06
    Photo

    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    All News Feed