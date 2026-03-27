Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.03.2026)
Finance
- 27 March, 2026
- 09:30
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
107.24
|
3.85
|
46.39
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
93.65
|
2.21
|
36.23
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,462.00
|
-101.50
|
120.90
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
45,960.11
|
-469.38
|
-2,103.18
|
S&P 500
|
6,477.16
|
-114.74
|
-368.34
|
Nasdaq
|
21,408.08
|
-521.75
|
-1,833.91
|
Nikkei
|
53,471.85
|
-277.77
|
3,132.37
|
Dax
|
22,612.97
|
-344.11
|
-1,877.44
|
FTSE 100
|
9,972.17
|
-134.67
|
40.79
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,769.31
|
-77.24
|
-380.19
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,899.12
|
-32.72
|
-69.72
|
Bist 100
|
12,727.06
|
-236.81
|
1,465.54
|
RTS
|
1,082.72
|
-25.70
|
-31.41
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1540
|
-0.0020
|
-0.0205
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3341
|
-0.0021
|
-0.0132
|
JPY/USD
|
159.5600
|
0.1200
|
3.1100
|
RUB/USD
|
81.4678
|
0.4623
|
2.7178
|
TRY/USD
|
44.4584
|
0.0949
|
1.5022
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9136
|
0.0111
|
-0.0754
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