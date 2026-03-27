International travelers group visits Azerbaijan's Lachin
Karabakh
- 27 March, 2026
- 09:13
A group of international travelers from 37 countries has visited the city of Lachin, Azerbaijan, Report informs.
The delegation became acquainted with the city's infrastructure and ongoing restoration works.
The travelers also visited the art gallery, where they were introduced to Azerbaijan's and Karabakh's cultural heritage, as well as the country's carpet‑weaving tradition.
On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.
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