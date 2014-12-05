EU High Representative to visit Turkey

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini will pay an official visit to Turkey on 8 and 9 December, Report was told in the the press service of the EU. The Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn and Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides will join the delegation headed by EU High Representative. During the visit, issues of cooperation between Turkey and the European Union, the prospects of Turkey's accession to the EU, the situation in Iraq and Syria will be discussed.