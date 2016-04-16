EU Commissioner: 'Nuclear agreement is not related to Iran's missile program'

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Nuclear agreement is not related to Iran's missile program.

Report informs citing Iranian media, the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said at a joint press conference held in Tehran after the meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

'The European Union has lifted all sanctions against Iran on January 16 this year in order to start implementation of the agreement on nuclear issue. Only sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic for human rights are in force', she said.

Notably, during the visit, opening of EU representative office in Tehran has also been discussed.

The EU Commissioner has met with Chairman of Iranian parliament Ali Larijani, Secretary of the National Security Council Ali Chamkhani, Head of Iran's Consultative Assembly, former foreign policy adviser to the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, former foreign minister Ali Akbar Velayati.