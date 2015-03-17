 Top
    Close photo mode

    EU commissioner for enlargement and neighborhood policy to visit Armenia

    Johannes Hahn will address at the fourth plenary session of Euronest in Yerevan

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ EU commissioner for enlargement and neighborhood policy Johannes Hahn will arrive in Armenia on March 18. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, during a visit J. Hahn will meet with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan.

    The same day, the European Commissioner will hold talks with Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

    Address by the EU Commissioner is also planned at the fourth plenary session of the Euronest

    Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan.

    The European Commissioner for enlargement and neighborhood policy to visit Azerbaijan in April.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi