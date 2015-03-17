EU commissioner for enlargement and neighborhood policy to visit Armenia

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ EU commissioner for enlargement and neighborhood policy Johannes Hahn will arrive in Armenia on March 18. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, during a visit J. Hahn will meet with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan.

The same day, the European Commissioner will hold talks with Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

Address by the EU Commissioner is also planned at the fourth plenary session of the Euronest

Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan.

The European Commissioner for enlargement and neighborhood policy to visit Azerbaijan in April.