EU appoints new ambassador to Turkey

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini has appointed Christian Berger new EU ambassador to Turkey.

Report informs citing the TASS, C.Berger currently holds the post of Director in the EU foreign service in the Middle East and North Africa and has 30 years of experience in various diplomatic posts in different international organizations, including the EU institutions since 1997.

Notably, EU's ambassador to Turkey Hansjörg Haber resigned in mid-June. He will leave his post on August 1.