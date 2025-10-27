Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Estonia to allocate €150,000 to support Ukraine

    Ahead of winter, Estonia will allocate €150,000 to support Ukraine's energy sector, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said during a joint press conference in Kyiv with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha‎, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

    Tsahkna noted that Estonia had previously provided approximately €700,000 to support Ukraine's energy system. He added that cold weather has already begun, and Russia continues to target energy infrastructure.

    In addition, Sybiha and Tsahkna signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the adoption of a Convention on Ukraine's recovery in 2027.

    "We signed an MoU with Ukraine's foreign minister. Estonia confirmed its readiness and intention to host the 2027 Ukraine Recovery Conference in Tallinn," Tsahkna emphasized.

    Estoniya Ukraynaya 150 min avro ayıracaq
    Глава МИД Эстонии: Украина получит 150 тыс. евро на поддержку в зимний период

