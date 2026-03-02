Erdogan: Türkiye ready to assist in resolution of conflict around Iran

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that his country is ready to support peace efforts aimed at resolving the conflict surrounding Iran.

Report informs, citing a release issued by the Turkish leader's office, Erdogan emphasized the importance of continuing close coordination between Türkiye and the EU in the context of efforts to resolve the conflict.

During the phone conversation, which addressed the attack on Iran and the subsequent escalation, Erdogan noted that Türkiye calls on all parties to return to diplomacy and negotiations and is prepared to provide comprehensive support to the peace process.