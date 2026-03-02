Erdogan: Türkiye ready to assist in resolution of conflict around Iran
Region
- 02 March, 2026
- 09:18
President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that his country is ready to support peace efforts aimed at resolving the conflict surrounding Iran.
Report informs, citing a release issued by the Turkish leader's office, Erdogan emphasized the importance of continuing close coordination between Türkiye and the EU in the context of efforts to resolve the conflict.
During the phone conversation, which addressed the attack on Iran and the subsequent escalation, Erdogan noted that Türkiye calls on all parties to return to diplomacy and negotiations and is prepared to provide comprehensive support to the peace process.
Latest News
09:30
Iran carries out new strikes on Persian Gulf countriesOther countries
09:27
4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern LebanonOther countries
09:27
Gulf countries pledge to respond to Iranian attacksOther
09:22
Iran confirms death of top military officialsRegion
09:21
Ali Larijani: Iran won't negotiate with USRegion
09:20
US assistant secretary to meet Azerbaijan's ambassadorForeign policy
09:18
Erdogan: Türkiye ready to assist in resolution of conflict around IranRegion
09:16
Iran attacks NATO Victory Base Complex in IraqOther countries
00:09