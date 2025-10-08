Erdogan: Turkic states marching into future in spirit of brotherhood

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared a post on his official X page regarding the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Azerbaijan's Gabala, Report informs.

"Today, we once again demonstrated that, as Turkic states, we are confidently marching toward the future in the spirit of solidarity, mutual respect, and brotherhood," he wrote.

The 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS was held in Gabala on October 7.

The Summit was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, and OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.