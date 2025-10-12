Erdogan to visit Egypt for Gaza peace summit
Region
12 October, 2025
- 10:29
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Egypt on October 13 to participate in the peace summit on Gaza.
Report informs via Haber Global TV channel that details of the visit have not been disclosed.
The Gaza peace summit will be held on October 13 in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh and will focus on a proposed ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, based on a peace plan put forward by US President Donald Trump.
