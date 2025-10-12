Erdogan to visit Egypt for Gaza peace summit

Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 10:29
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Egypt on October 13 to participate in the peace summit on Gaza.

    Report informs via Haber Global TV channel that details of the visit have not been disclosed.

    The Gaza peace summit will be held on October 13 in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh and will focus on a proposed ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, based on a peace plan put forward by US President Donald Trump.

    Ərdoğan "Sülh Sammiti"ndə iştirak üçün Misirə səfər edəcək
    Эрдоган посетит Египет для участия в "Саммите мира"

