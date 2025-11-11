Erdogan: Search underway for wreckage of Turkish military plane that crashed in Georgia

Search operations are ongoing to locate the wreckage of a Turkish military cargo plane that crashed in Georgia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Report informs.

Commenting on the incident, Erdogan expressed hope that Türkiye would suffer minimal losses from the crash.

"We have learned that our aircraft has crashed. Relevant authorities are continuing search efforts to locate the wreckage. God willing, we will come through this tragedy with minimal loss. May Allah have mercy on our martyrs - our prayers are with them," Erdogan said.