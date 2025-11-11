Erdogan: Search underway for wreckage of Turkish military plane that crashed in Georgia
Region
- 11 November, 2025
- 17:35
Search operations are ongoing to locate the wreckage of a Turkish military cargo plane that crashed in Georgia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Report informs.
Commenting on the incident, Erdogan expressed hope that Türkiye would suffer minimal losses from the crash.
"We have learned that our aircraft has crashed. Relevant authorities are continuing search efforts to locate the wreckage. God willing, we will come through this tragedy with minimal loss. May Allah have mercy on our martyrs - our prayers are with them," Erdogan said.
Latest News
17:52
Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to President of TürkiyeForeign policy
17:50
Lavrov: Moscow ready to discuss preparations for summit with USOther countries
17:40
Azerbaijan's defense minister offers condolences to Turkish counterpartForeign policy
17:35
Erdogan: Search underway for wreckage of Turkish military plane that crashed in GeorgiaRegion
17:34
Cristiano Ronaldo confirms 2026 World Cup will be his lastFootball
17:33
GASA: Turkish military aircraft vanishes from radar without distress signalRegion
17:23
Erdogan: Türkiye in close coordination with Azerbaijan, Georgia following plane crashOther
17:19
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry condoles Türkiye over plane crashForeign policy
17:07