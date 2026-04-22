Erdogan says EU is wrong to exclude non-member states from defence initiatives

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said it was not appropriate to exclude European allies that are not members of the European Union from the bloc's defence initiatives.

He made the remarks during a meeting in Ankara with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Report said.

The two sides discussed preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, key issues on the alliance's agenda, as well as regional and global matters.

Erdogan said instability in the region once again underlined the importance of mutual assistance and solidarity among NATO allies, adding that the Ankara summit should result in decisions that would strengthen allied unity and support the alliance's constant readiness for crises.

He said Türkiye was steadily expanding its capabilities in the defence industry, primarily in air defence systems, and was seeking to further deepen cooperation with allied countries in this field.

Erdogan also said Türkiye had taken the side of peace and diplomacy in the process that began with attacks on Iran.

At the meeting, he said Türkiye was working actively to help end the war between Ukraine and Russia through peace, and was making efforts to resume negotiations and launch meetings at the leaders' level.