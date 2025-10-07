Erdogan, Putin discuss regional developments and bilateral ties over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Report informs via A News.

According to a statement made by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications on its social media account, during the phone call between Erdogan and Putin, bilateral relations between Ankara and Moscow, as well as regional and global issues, were discussed.

During the conversation, President Erdogan stated that Türkiye has been working to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and to deliver humanitarian aid to the region.

Erdogan also emphasized that diplomatic efforts should gain momentum to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to a just and lasting peace, and that Türkiye will continue to work for peace.

During the conversation, President Erdogan also congratulated Russian President Putin on his birthday.