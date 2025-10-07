Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Erdogan, Putin discuss regional developments and bilateral ties over phone

    Region
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 18:48
    Erdogan, Putin discuss regional developments and bilateral ties over phone

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Report informs via A News.

    According to a statement made by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications on its social media account, during the phone call between Erdogan and Putin, bilateral relations between Ankara and Moscow, as well as regional and global issues, were discussed.

    During the conversation, President Erdogan stated that Türkiye has been working to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and to deliver humanitarian aid to the region.

    Erdogan also emphasized that diplomatic efforts should gain momentum to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to a just and lasting peace, and that Türkiye will continue to work for peace.

    During the conversation, President Erdogan also congratulated Russian President Putin on his birthday.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Vladimir Putin phone call
    Ərdoğanla Putin telefonla danışıb
    Путин и Эрдоган обсудили ситуацию на Ближнем Востоке и Украине

    Latest News

    19:31
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank attends IORWG's annual conference

    Finance
    19:24

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán completes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:06

    WB: Azerbaijan needs to increase server capacity for AI implementation

    ICT
    18:53
    Photo

    Official luncheon hosted in honor of heads of state and government attending OTS Summit in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    18:48

    Erdogan, Putin discuss regional developments and bilateral ties over phone

    Region
    18:42

    Binali Yildirim: Co-op, solidarity among Turkic states grow stronger each day

    Region
    18:28

    WB: Azerbaijan's economy will grow by an average of 1.8% in 2025-2027

    Finance
    18:23

    Baku-Khankandi Azerbaijan cycling tour to be held in May 2026

    Individual sports
    All News Feed