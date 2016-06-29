 Top
    Close photo mode

    Erdoğan and Putin agreed to meet in person

    Parties agreed to take steps to revive relations

    Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have agreed to meet in person.

    Report informs, Turkish President's press service stated.

    Meetingof the parties discussed and agreed during telephone conversation between the two heads of states.

    According to the information, the parties agreed to take steps to revive relations.

    Notably, today the leaders of the two countries had a telephone conversation of 40 minutes. Information spread that the conversation was productive and positive.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi