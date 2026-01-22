Erdogan, Pezeshkian hold phone conversation
Region
- 22 January, 2026
- 19:30
A telephone conversation took place between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Report informs via TRT Haber.
During the conversation, Erdogan expressed that he is closely monitoring the events in Iran and that Türkiye has never viewed foreign intervention scenarios in Iran positively. Erdogan emphasized that resolving problems and preventing the escalation of tension in the region aligns with Türkiye's interests as well.
Bilateral relations between Türkiye and Iran and regional issues were also discussed.
Latest News
19:59
Photo
SOCAR signs services agreement with Swiss companyEnergy
19:41
ACWA Power to participate in synergy of projects on export of green energy via Azerbaijan to EuropeEnergy
19:30
Erdogan, Pezeshkian hold phone conversationRegion
19:22
SOCAR, First Abu Dhabi Bank mull strategic partnership opportunitiesEnergy
18:57
Azerbaijan, EU discuss development of transport and logistics infrastructureBusiness
18:39
Deepfake video using Azerbaijani president's name spreads on FacebookMedia
18:26
Photo
Baku hosts NATO Mobile Training Team"s courseIncident
18:18
Azerbaijan Karate Federation awards ReportIndividual sports
17:59