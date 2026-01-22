Erdogan, Pezeshkian hold phone conversation

A telephone conversation took place between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Report informs via TRT Haber.

During the conversation, Erdogan expressed that he is closely monitoring the events in Iran and that Türkiye has never viewed foreign intervention scenarios in Iran positively. Erdogan emphasized that resolving problems and preventing the escalation of tension in the region aligns with Türkiye's interests as well.

Bilateral relations between Türkiye and Iran and regional issues were also discussed.