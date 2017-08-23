Erdoğan: Germany either to seek new ways to do good job with Turkey again, or wait for 2019

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ “Germany will either seek new ways to do good job with Turkey again, or wait for 2019”.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told journalists after he came back from Jordan to Turkey.

Touching on the current crisis between Turkey and Germany, the Turkish president said: "If they are attacking so much, that means we are doing a good job. By doing good things we will get good results. Germany to continue at such a pace till elections. After the elections, it will either seek new ways to do good job with Turkey again or wait for 2019”.

Notably, Parliamentary elections will be held in Germany on September 24 and in Turkey on October 2019.