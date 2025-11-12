Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Region
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 02:22
    Erdogan discusses search and rescue operations at crash site with Kobakhidze

    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

    As Report informs, with reference to the Turkish newspaper Hurriyyet, the parties discussed the search and rescue operations at the site of the Turkish military transport aircraft crash in Georgia.

    Kobakhidze expressed his condolences to Erdogan regarding the incident.

    On November 11, a C-130 aircraft, heading to Türkiye from Azerbaijan, crashed on the territory of Georgia. There were 20 military personnel on board.

    Ərdoğan Kobaxidze ilə təyyarənin ətrafında aparılan axtarış-xilasetmə işlərini müzakirə edib
    Эрдоган обсудил с Кобахидзе ход спасательных работ на месте авиакатастрофы

