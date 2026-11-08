Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Erdoğan: Azerbaijan's victory must be crowned with lasting peace

    Region
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 18:47
    Erdoğan: Azerbaijan's victory must be crowned with lasting peace

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he was pleased to mark the sixth anniversary of the Garabagh victory alongside Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, describing it as a beautiful city distinguished by its history, nature, and culture.

    Report informs that Erdoğan made the remarks in a post on X.

    "Six years ago, the Azerbaijani people, united under the resolute leadership of my brother Ilham, liberated Garabagh with great heroism.

    This glorious victory remains the finest expression of Azerbaijan's just cause and a source of pride for the entire Turkic world.

    Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from occupation through the 44-day Patriotic War opened a new chapter in the South Caucasus.

    Our task today is to crown the victory won on the battlefield with lasting peace and stability.

    We support Azerbaijan's just struggle and its sincere efforts to establish lasting peace in our region.

    We greatly appreciate Azerbaijan's efforts to rebuild Garabagh and restore the region's former vitality.

    Every home brought back to life, every building erected, and every historical heritage site restored in Garabagh demonstrates the Azerbaijani people's confidence in the future.

    God willing, we will continue sharing our experience and contributing to these reconstruction and development efforts," the Turkish president wrote.

    Ilham Aliyev 44-day Patriotic War (Second Garabagh War) Recep Tayyip Erdogan November 8 – Victory Day
    Ərdoğan: Azərbaycanın ədalətli mübarizəsini və bölgədə davamlı sülh səylərini dəstəkləyirik
    Эрдоган поделился публикацией в соцсети в связи с Днем Победы Азербайджана
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