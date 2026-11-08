Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Erdoğan and Trump discuss bilateral ties, Iran tensions and Ukraine war

    Region
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 02:07
    Erdoğan and Trump discuss bilateral ties, Iran tensions and Ukraine war

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US President Donald Trump discussed bilateral relations and regional and global developments in a phone call, the Turkish presidency said, Report informs.

    Erdoğan expressed confidence that cooperation between Türkiye and the United States would continue to expand, saying efforts would continue to give fresh momentum to relations.

    He stressed the importance of ending tensions between Iran and the United States and resolving outstanding issues through diplomacy. Türkiye would continue its efforts to secure peace, he added.

    Erdoğan also expressed hope that intensified diplomatic efforts to end the Russia–Ukraine war would yield positive results. He said Türkiye would continue contributing to the process and emphasized the importance of stepping up contacts with both Kyiv and Moscow.

    The Turkish president also thanked Trump for his support for the Organization of Turkic States summit.

    Donald Trump Recep Tayyip Erdogan Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Ərdoğan Trampla İran və Ukraynanı müzakirə edib
    Эрдоган обсудил с Трампом Иран и Украину
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