Erdogan and German Chancellor Merz hold closed-door talks in Ankara

    Region
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 16:40
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have begun closed-door talks in Ankara, Report informs, citing the Turkish Presidential Administration.

    This marks Merz's first visit to Türkiye as Chancellor.

    Earlier, the German Chancellor noted that relations between the two countries encompass not only foreign policy and security issues, but also cooperation in migration, energy, and trade.

    Ərdoğan və Merts Rusiya-Ukrayna müharibəsini müzakirə ediblər - YENİLƏNİB
    Эрдоган и Мерц обсудили членство Турции в ЕС и украинский вопрос - ОБНОВЛЕНО

