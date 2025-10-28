Erdogan: Agencies monitoring situation after Balikesir quake

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 08:35
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on X that government agencies have taken control of the situation following a strong earthquake in the western province of Balikesir, Report informs.

    "Relevant agencies, led by AFAD (the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority), are assessing and monitoring the situation on the ground. We are also closely monitoring the process," Erdogan noted.

    A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Balikesir province. According to local media, the tremors caused destruction.

