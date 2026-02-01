Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Eight dead, dozens injured in bus accident in Antalya, Türkiye

    Region
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 13:13
    Eight dead, dozens injured in bus accident in Antalya, Türkiye

    Eight people were killed and 26 others injured when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in Antalya, Türkiye, authorities said, Report informs, citing Haber Global.

    "Today at around 10:20 a.m. (11:20 Baku time) in the Dosemealti district of Antalya, a bus failed to make a turn and overturned into a ditch. Unfortunately, eight of our citizens lost their lives, and 26 others were injured. We are heading to the hospital to get updates on the condition of the wounded, and efforts are underway to identify the deceased," Antalya Governor Hulusi Sahin said.

    He added that some of the injured are in serious condition.

