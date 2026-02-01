Eight dead, dozens injured in bus accident in Antalya, Türkiye
Region
- 01 February, 2026
- 13:13
Eight people were killed and 26 others injured when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in Antalya, Türkiye, authorities said, Report informs, citing Haber Global.
"Today at around 10:20 a.m. (11:20 Baku time) in the Dosemealti district of Antalya, a bus failed to make a turn and overturned into a ditch. Unfortunately, eight of our citizens lost their lives, and 26 others were injured. We are heading to the hospital to get updates on the condition of the wounded, and efforts are underway to identify the deceased," Antalya Governor Hulusi Sahin said.
He added that some of the injured are in serious condition.
Latest News
17:58
Death toll from Crans-Montana bar fire rises to 41Other countries
17:37
Iranian drone conducts reconnaissance over Gulf of Oman amid military drillsRegion
17:08
Italian foreign minister: Balkans should join EU before UkraineOther countries
16:46
Tehran: EU military attaches must leave Iran immediatelyRegion
16:34
Indonesia reauthorizes Grok after content restrictionsOther countries
16:15
Munich Conference head calls for greater EU role in NATO's nuclear deterrentOther countries
15:56
Photo
Video
Train carrying Russian grain departs for Armenia from Bilajari stationForeign policy
15:42
Türkiye details social media restrictions for childrenRegion
15:29