    Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 strikes Türkiye

    Region
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 17:11
    Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 strikes Türkiye

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 struck Türkiye"s Balikesir Province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Türkiye (AFAD) said in a statement.

    According to Report, the earthquake"s epicenter was located at a depth of 11 kilometers.

    Türkiyədə 4,9 maqnitudalı zəlzələ olub
    В Турции произошло землетрясение магнитудой 4,9

