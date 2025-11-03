Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 strikes Türkiye
- 03 November, 2025
- 17:11
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 struck Türkiye"s Balikesir Province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Türkiye (AFAD) said in a statement.
According to Report, the earthquake"s epicenter was located at a depth of 11 kilometers.
