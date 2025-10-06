Dutch PM Dick Schoof arrives in Ukraine

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof is on an official visit to Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on X, Report informs.

"Today, together with Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Yevhen Perebyinis, we welcomed the Prime Minister of the Netherlands in Kyiv.… We had been waiting for this visit. There's much to discuss: the war, security, justice, and the strength of our nations. Also - Ukraine's European integration and NATO's resilience in the face of Russian provocations," Yermak wrote on X.