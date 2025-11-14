Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Drug lords hit in major operation led by Türkiye with Azerbaijan's assistance

    Region
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 14:26
    Drug lords hit in major operation led by Türkiye with Azerbaijan's assistance

    Türkiye's Ministry of Interior carried out a large-scale operation targeting leaders of five organized crime groups involved in international drug trafficking and money laundering, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X, Report informs.

    According to Yerlikaya, security forces planned the operation over five months in cooperation with law enforcement agencies from 11 countries, including Azerbaijan.

    The operation was conducted simultaneously in Istanbul and 22 other provinces. The minister noted that the five international crime groups were the main targets, with a total of 138 people arrested. The seized assets are valued at approximately 15 billion Turkish lira (over $354 million).

    During the investigation, authorities confiscated 18.129 tons of narcotic and psychotropic substances, along with 1,290,000 pills, both in Türkiye and abroad.

    Turkiye Ali Yerlikaya Ministry of Interior operation organized crime groups
    Video
    Azərbaycan polis orqanlarından da alınan məlumatlar əsasında Türkiyədə cinayətkarlara qarşı geniş əməliyyat keçirilib
    Video
    Турция при поддержке Азербайджана провела масштабную операцию против лидеров наркосетей

    Latest News

    15:43

    Explosion at Azersilah plant in Shirvan kills one

    Incident
    15:41

    Azerbaijan's population grows by 28,758 since start of 2025

    Domestic policy
    15:31

    Nearly 238,000 unemployed registered in Azerbaijan as of November 1

    Social security
    15:31

    Over 36,000 marriages registered in Azerbaijan in nine months

    Incident
    15:17

    Mother and two children die after suspected food poisoning in Istanbul

    Other countries
    15:10
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank participates in IMF-backed event in Zurich

    Finance
    15:07

    Referees to officiate Azerbaijan–France World Cup qualifier announced

    Football
    15:01

    Azerbaijan's retail fuel sales rise 7.8% in Jan–Oct 2024

    Energy
    14:52

    Ziyafat Asgarov: Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen humanitarian cooperation within CIS

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed