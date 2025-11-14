Drug lords hit in major operation led by Türkiye with Azerbaijan's assistance

Türkiye's Ministry of Interior carried out a large-scale operation targeting leaders of five organized crime groups involved in international drug trafficking and money laundering, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X, Report informs.

According to Yerlikaya, security forces planned the operation over five months in cooperation with law enforcement agencies from 11 countries, including Azerbaijan.

The operation was conducted simultaneously in Istanbul and 22 other provinces. The minister noted that the five international crime groups were the main targets, with a total of 138 people arrested. The seized assets are valued at approximately 15 billion Turkish lira (over $354 million).

During the investigation, authorities confiscated 18.129 tons of narcotic and psychotropic substances, along with 1,290,000 pills, both in Türkiye and abroad.