Document: Duration of EU mission on Armenia–Azerbaijan border to depend on Yerevan's needs

The duration of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA) along the border with Azerbaijan will depend on Armenia's needs, according to a new partnership agenda adopted in Brussels.

According to Report, the provision is included in the EU–Armenia Partnership Strategic Agenda, approved on December 2, 2025, and published by Armenia's Foreign Ministry.

The document states: "Ensure the full operational capacity of the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) to monitor and report on the security situation along the border with Azerbaijan, support the safety of people in conflict-affected areas of Armenia, and help build confidence in support of peace and stability in the region. Work towards maintaining EUMA's presence for as long as necessary."

EUMA began operations on February 20, 2023. On January 30, 2025, the EU Council extended the mission's mandate for two years, through February 29, 2027.