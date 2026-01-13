Defense minister: Armenia allocates over $390M for defense industry development
Region
- 13 January, 2026
- 13:50
Armenia will allocate 150 billion drams ($395.2 million) for the development of its defense industry under the 2026–2028 program, Defense Minister Suren Papikyan announced at a press conference, Report informs via Armenian press.
He emphasized the importance of diversifying the military equipment procurement market and developing local production.
He noted that while contracts with local companies amounted to 5.5 billion drams ($14.5 billion) in 2022, the figure has now risen to 170 billion drams ($447.9 million), with most of the products already delivered.
Papikyan also stressed that Armenia does not intend to enter an arms race with Azerbaijan.
Latest News
14:24
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Gozlukorpu' Hydroelectric Power Plant in Aghdara districtEnergy
14:08
Serbia's Vucic expects sale contract for NIS oil firm by MarchEnergy
13:58
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Tartar Electromechanical Plant after reconstruction - UPDATEDDomestic policy
13:50
Defense minister: Armenia allocates over $390M for defense industry developmentRegion
13:40
Ice closes Vienna airport, disrupts flights in PragueOther countries
13:32
President Ilham Aliyev inspects reconstruction progress in Chapar Village, Aghdara districtOther
13:23
Reza Pahlavi: Iran prepares plan for power transitionRegion
13:11
Photo
Azerbaijan, Italy sign protocol at 6th Intergovernmental Commission meetingBusiness
13:00