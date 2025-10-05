Decision to send Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv may ruin Russia-US relations — Putin

A potential US decision to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine may ruin the positive trend in relations between Russia and the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin in a comment, Report informs via TASS.

"This will ruin our relations, or at least the emerging positive trend in these relations," the Russian leader said.

Commenting on his speech at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Putin said he gave an honest overview of the situation. "And, well, how to react to that is up to my counterparts. I am always sincere in my speeches," he emphasized.