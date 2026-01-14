Death toll from crackdown in Iran said to exceed 2,500, according to NGO

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    14 January, 2026
    The number of people killed in the crackdown on the nationwide uprising that has shaken Iran for three weeks has reportedly surpassed 2,500, according to activists, as Iranians on Tuesday were able to make international phone calls for the first time in days despite the internet shutdown, Report informs.

    At least 2,571 people have been killed over the past three weeks, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

    The figure appears to far exceed the toll from previous waves of protests against the Islamic Republic over decades. By comparison, the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement that followed the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022 left at least 537 people dead, according to estimates.

    Iranian state television, for its part, officially acknowledged the deaths for the first time, quoting an official who said the country had suffered "many martyrs."

