Davutoğlu: 'Terrorist groups want to create chaos through attacks, we will not let that happen'

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Terrorist groups want to create chaos through attacks, we will not let that happen," Turkish Premier Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu said during a speech at the TESK business group headquarters, Report informs citing Anadolu Agency.

Davutoğlu also said security measures have been taken in Ankara, as well as Istanbul and across the country, following this week's car-bomb attack which killed 37 people in the capital.

Recent comments of some HDP deputies at the funerals of Ankara suicide bombers and other PKK terrorists killed by security forces led the Turkish parliament to open a debate on the issue. 'Parliament must look at the dossiers in one session in order to prevent delays to legislation required by the European Union to win visa liberalization with the bloc', Davutoğlu stressed. In response to Davutoğlu's call, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) vice chairman Bülent Tezcan said that they are ready to discuss lifting immunity for all deputies in Parliament.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP)'s Group Deputy Chairman Oktay Vural also said that the party is in favor of lifting immunities for all deputies except at the podium.