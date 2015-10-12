Criminal case launched against Kyrgyzstan defense minister

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Kyrgyzstan’s anti-corruption service has launched a criminal case against the country’s defense minister, Abibila Kudaiberdiev, suspected of abuse of office and misappropriation of funds, the anti-corruption service announced Monday, Report informs referring to Sputnik.
“During an operative search investigation by the anti-corruption service of the Kyrgyz State Committee of National Security along with the Military Prosecutor General’s Office, a stable corruption scheme on the illegal use of budget funds in the Defense Ministry was uncovered,” the press service said.
Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has relieved Kudaiberdiev of office.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
Share in Facebook