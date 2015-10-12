Criminal case launched against Kyrgyzstan defense minister

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Kyrgyzstan’s anti-corruption service has launched a criminal case against the country’s defense minister, Abibila Kudaiberdiev, suspected of abuse of office and misappropriation of funds, the anti-corruption service announced Monday, Report informs referring to Sputnik.

“During an operative search investigation by the anti-corruption service of the Kyrgyz State Committee of National Security along with the Military Prosecutor General’s Office, a stable corruption scheme on the illegal use of budget funds in the Defense Ministry was uncovered,” the press service said.

Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has relieved Kudaiberdiev of office.