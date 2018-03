Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Candidate for the post of Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili announced composition of the new government.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, Kakha Kaladze announced his candidacy for the post of Energy Minister again.

Mikheil Janelidze is candidate for the post of foreign minister.

The composition of the new government will be presented to parliament for approval.