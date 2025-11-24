CIS leaders to meet in St. Petersburg on Dec. 21-22

The traditional New Year's Eve informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg will be held this year on December 21-22, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told journalists, Report informs via TASS.

"On December 21-22, St. Petersburg will host the traditional informal meeting of CIS leaders - the New Year's Eve meeting," the diplomat said at a news briefing. "And besides this informal meeting, a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held. This meeting has been scheduled in advance."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been holding annual informal New Year's Eve meetings of the leaders of the CIS countries since at least 2017. Since 2018, they have been held in St. Petersburg.