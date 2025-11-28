Chinese FM to visit Russia in early December

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Russia on December 1-2, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing, Report informs referring to Chinese media.

The visit will take place at the invitation of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu.

"Wang Yi, a member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, will visit Russia on December 1-2 to conduct the 20th round of Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security issues," the diplomat said.