    Chinese FM to visit Russia in early December

    Region
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 12:45
    Chinese FM to visit Russia in early December

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Russia on December 1-2, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing, Report informs referring to Chinese media.

    The visit will take place at the invitation of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu.

    "Wang Yi, a member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, will visit Russia on December 1-2 to conduct the 20th round of Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security issues," the diplomat said.

    China Russia Wang Yi
    Глава МИД КНР посетит Россию в начале декабря

