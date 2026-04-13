Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Center: Türkiye doesn't pose invasion threat against Israel

    Region
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 10:17
    Center: Türkiye doesn't pose invasion threat against Israel

    Claims in some media outlets and social media posts that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened Israel with invasion are completely unfounded, Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation wrote on X, Report informs.

    The center underscored that such claims do not reflect reality and are aimed at harming regional stability.

    The statement emphasized that Türkiye supports halting armed conflicts in all hotspots, protecting civilians, and establishing lasting peace. It added that Türkiye consistently prioritizes international law and diplomatic channels in resolving regional crises and disputes, and that the country demonstrates a position that reduces, not increases, tensions.

    The center stressed that manipulative content attempting to distort Türkiye's struggle and humanitarian stance should not be trusted.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Türkiye Israel
    DMM: Türkiyə İsrailə qarşı işğal təhdidi yaratmır
    ЦБД: Турция не является угрозой для Израиля

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