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    Antalya Diplomacy Forum to host informal OTS FM Council

    Foreign policy
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 13:58
    Antalya Diplomacy Forum to host informal OTS FM Council

    An informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Antalya, Türkiye.

    According to Report, the meeting will take place within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum scheduled for April 17–19.

    The theme of this year's forum, first held in 2021, is Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.

    Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Türkiye Antalya Diplomacy Forum
    Antalya Diplomatiya Forumu çərçivəsində TDT XİN Şurasının qeyri-rəsmi toplantısı keçiriləcək
    В рамках Анталийского форума состоится неформальное заседание СМИД ОТГ

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