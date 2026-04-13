Antalya Diplomacy Forum to host informal OTS FM Council
Foreign policy
- 13 April, 2026
- 13:58
An informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Antalya, Türkiye.
According to Report, the meeting will take place within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum scheduled for April 17–19.
The theme of this year's forum, first held in 2021, is Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.
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