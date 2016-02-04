CCTC Secretary General: 'No country in the region wants tension between Russia and Turkey'

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan wants crisis between Russia and Turkey to end. Turkey is a brother country to us and we cooperate with Russia for many years.'

Report informs, Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking Countries Secretary (CCTS) General Ramil Hasanov said in his interview to 'Anadolu' Agency.

'No one in this region wants tension between Russia and Turkey. Ministers wants tension between the two countries to be eliminated and relations to be improved. They think it would benefit the peoples of the region ", he said.

Notably, Ramil Hasanov has met with Kyrgyzstan Minister of Science and Education Elvira Sarieva and Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Abildayev in Bishkek yesterday.

Notably, in November last year, Russian Ministry of Culture has ceased cooperation with TÜRKSOY (International Turkish Culture Organization). Country's Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky has sent letter to heads of governments of Altai, Bashkortostan, Sakha (Yakutia), Tatarstan, Tuva, Khakassia to immediately cease relations with TÜRKSOY.