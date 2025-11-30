Bus overturns in western Türkiye, there are dead and injured

In the Dinar district of Türkiye's Afyonkarahisar province in the western part of the country, a deadly traffic accident involving a bus occurred.

As Report informs, citing Haber Global, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and overturn.

At least two people died in the accident, and 21 others were injured. Emergency service personnel were deployed to the site, and the injured were hospitalized.

An investigation into the incident is underway.