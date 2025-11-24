Bus carrying students overturns in Türkiye, 29 injured
Region
- 24 November, 2025
- 13:25
A bus carrying students veered off the road and overturned in the Beysehir district of Türkiye's Konya province, Report informs via TRT Haber.
A total of 29 people were injured in the incident. Emergency medical teams were dispatched to the area, and the injured were taken to Beysehir State Hospital.
The Konya Governor's Office announced that an investigation into the incident has been launched.
