Burhanettin Duran: Thorough investigation being conducted into cause of plane crash in Georgia
Region
- 12 November, 2025
- 01:54
A thorough investigation is being conducted into the cause of the Turkish Armed Forces military transport aircraft crash in Georgia.
As Report informs, this was written on X by the head of the Public Relations Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Burhanettin Duran.
"We are saddened by the death of Turkish military personnel as a result of the military transport aircraft crash in Georgia. Search and rescue teams have found the wreckage of our aircraft," he stated.
On November 11, a C-130 aircraft heading to Türkiye from Azerbaijan crashed in Georgia. There were 20 military personnel on board.
