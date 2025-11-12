Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Region
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 01:54
    Burhanettin Duran: Thorough investigation being conducted into cause of plane crash in Georgia

    A thorough investigation is being conducted into the cause of the Turkish Armed Forces military transport aircraft crash in Georgia.

    As Report informs, this was written on X by the head of the Public Relations Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Burhanettin Duran.

    "We are saddened by the death of Turkish military personnel as a result of the military transport aircraft crash in Georgia. Search and rescue teams have found the wreckage of our aircraft," he stated.

    On November 11, a C-130 aircraft heading to Türkiye from Azerbaijan crashed in Georgia. There were 20 military personnel on board.

    Türkiyə PA: Hərbi yük təyyarəsinin Gürcüstanda qəzaya uğramasının səbəbləri həssaslıqla araşdırılır
    Бурханеттин Дуран: Ведется тщательное расследование причины крушения самолета в Грузии

